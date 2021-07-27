Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on August 13th

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $12.66.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 76.34% and a return on equity of 61.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) by 309.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.94% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

