CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Raised by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 158.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,603,083.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,484 shares of company stock worth $39,203,179 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $263.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,188. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $272.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.81. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of -367.82 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

