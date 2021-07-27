Crown (CRW) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,576.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 27th. Crown has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $1,576.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0774 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crown has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,685,630 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

