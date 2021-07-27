CryptoSoul Reaches One Day Volume of $2,115.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 130.8% higher against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $568,118.30 and approximately $2,115.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00031216 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00223977 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00030064 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.