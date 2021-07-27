CSM Advisors LLC Invests $556,000 in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUPN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.03.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

