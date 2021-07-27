CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0699 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

TSE:CRT.UN opened at C$16.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$13.45 and a 52-week high of C$17.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRT.UN. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.01 target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

