CTO Realty Growth (CTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.900-4.200 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 169.18%. On average, analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $56.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,285 shares in the company, valued at $829,720.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTO shares. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

