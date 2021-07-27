Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 1,159.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,607 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cannae by 7,822.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cannae by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Cannae by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $430,250. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNNE. TheStreet lowered Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

