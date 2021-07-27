Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 310.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,908 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $2,487,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,921,000 after purchasing an additional 824,418 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY stock opened at $235.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $263.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.04.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Several analysts have commented on SBNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.94.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.