Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 290.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,219 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Meritor were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at about $677,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Meritor by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Meritor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Meritor stock opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 2.08. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

