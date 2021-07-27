Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,674 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,448 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,243,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,138,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,118,000 after purchasing an additional 387,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,134,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,229,000 after acquiring an additional 429,444 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,052,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,361,000 after acquiring an additional 42,311 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Heffern bought 2,500 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,991.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FBP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. lifted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of FBP opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.21. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

