Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70,744 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,076 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,870.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,546,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,938,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 735.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 379,218 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HALO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

HALO stock opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,151,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,259,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,274,896. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

