Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CFR stock opened at $104.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.49. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.21%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

