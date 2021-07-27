Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings. Curis reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Curis.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of CRIS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.34. 80,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.90 million, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 2.89. Curis has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Curis during the 1st quarter worth $10,777,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Curis during the 1st quarter worth $4,534,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Curis during the 1st quarter worth $915,000. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in Curis by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,553,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,586,000 after buying an additional 153,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Curis during the 1st quarter worth $6,566,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curis (CRIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.