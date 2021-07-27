CURO Group (CURO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. On average, analysts expect CURO Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $674.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 29,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $479,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,117. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $15,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,253,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,972,912. 52.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

