CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.250-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $187 million-$187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

CURO traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $16.13. 2,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,996. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.67. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 3.00.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CURO Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $420,043.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $839,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,253,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,972,912. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

