Curran Financial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.2% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 324.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,006,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

