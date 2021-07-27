Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cybin in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Cybin in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on Cybin in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of CLXPF opened at $3.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99. Cybin has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $461.93 million and a PE ratio of -12.96.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

