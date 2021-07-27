D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 298,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,087,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KL shares. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

NYSE KL opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

