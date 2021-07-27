D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,041,176 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,041,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DCRCU opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

