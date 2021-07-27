D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $11.11 Million Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,250 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $11,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Webster Financial by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Webster Financial by 1,426.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBS opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.80.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.55%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.09.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

