D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 73,403 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,403 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $9,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 20,850 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 909,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATRA. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Yarema acquired 32,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $471,091.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,008.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

