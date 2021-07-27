D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 86,326 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,326 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $9,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,605,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,386,000 after purchasing an additional 641,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,804,000 after purchasing an additional 317,880 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 845,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,738,000 after purchasing an additional 235,572 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,724,000 after purchasing an additional 205,392 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

PCH opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.31.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $4,791,636.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

