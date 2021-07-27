D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 3,022.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290,140 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.16% of Virtu Financial worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,450,000 after buying an additional 962,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,485,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,325,000 after buying an additional 706,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,440,000 after buying an additional 247,045 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,455,000 after acquiring an additional 878,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIRT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.07.

Shares of VIRT opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.33.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.