D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 397,618 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 397,618 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $10,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 485,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 159,195 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

OCUL stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

