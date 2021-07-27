D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 81.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 563,635 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $92.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.18 and a 52 week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

