D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Upgraded to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $125.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $94.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHI. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.44.

NYSE:DHI opened at $92.52 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $64.18 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $4,979,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $1,936,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 221,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,060,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 130,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

