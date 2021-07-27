Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on DQ. HSBC assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $130.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.55.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

