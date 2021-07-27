David Tokpay Kong Sells 5,000 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total transaction of C$30,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$991,568.68.

David Tokpay Kong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, David Tokpay Kong sold 10,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.99, for a total transaction of C$59,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total transaction of C$116,700.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, David Tokpay Kong sold 2,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total transaction of C$15,560.00.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$6.12 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.79 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.16%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.62%.

SVM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.60.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

