Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $63.90, but opened at $59.00. Denali Therapeutics shares last traded at $49.62, with a volume of 16,720 shares.

Specifically, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $103,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $1,125,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,138 shares of company stock valued at $12,215,237. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.75. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.40 and a beta of 1.92.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

