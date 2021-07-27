DexCom (DXCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect DexCom to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. DexCom has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. On average, analysts expect DexCom to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DXCM stock opened at $452.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DexCom has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $463.22.

In other DexCom news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total value of $2,102,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,024 shares of company stock valued at $26,508,717 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $468.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

