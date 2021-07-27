Dialight (LON:DIA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dialight plc (LON:DIA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 308.52 ($4.03). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 306 ($4.00), with a volume of 12,532 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIA shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Dialight in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Dialight in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 311.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.79 million and a P/E ratio of -12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12.

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

