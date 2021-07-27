Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.97. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.07 EPS.

FANG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.96.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $80.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

