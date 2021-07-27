Diana Shipping Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diana Shipping in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Diana Shipping stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $395.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 62,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

