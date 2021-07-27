Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,917 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Azul worth $17,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Azul by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Azul by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Azul in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Azul alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 target price on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

AZUL stock opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62. Azul S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $334.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.26 million. On average, analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.