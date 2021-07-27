Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,008,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53,272 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.08% of American Software worth $20,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in American Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Software alerts:

In other American Software news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $27,915.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valerie Paige King sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,571. 9.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $689.16 million, a PE ratio of 87.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 million. On average, analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.