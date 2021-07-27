Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.02% of Turning Point Brands worth $20,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,759,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 94.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 537,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,023,000 after acquiring an additional 261,074 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 8.1% during the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,868,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 320,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 51.8% during the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 84,222 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TPB opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.64. The company has a market cap of $891.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.54. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

