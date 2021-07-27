Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 87,236 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,236 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Kontoor Brands worth $18,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 53.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The company had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KTB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

