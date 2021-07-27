Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 19,923 Shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,176,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of GP Strategies worth $20,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 444,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 44,667 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of GP Strategies by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,607 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in GP Strategies by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GP Strategies stock opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. GP Strategies Co. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GPX. Barrington Research cut shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, GP Strategies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

