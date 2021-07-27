Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,956 Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $18,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Veoneer in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,932,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Veoneer by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Veoneer in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Veoneer in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veoneer in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,592,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VNE opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11. Veoneer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $32.70.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veoneer from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

