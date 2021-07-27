DinoSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.34 Million (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 25% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. In the last week, DinoSwap has traded flat against the US dollar. DinoSwap has a market capitalization of $25.26 million and $9.34 million worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DinoSwap coin can currently be bought for about $3.13 or 0.00008354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DinoSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00037179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00106743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00130922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,523.48 or 0.99993450 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.19 or 0.00818594 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 62,851,579 coins and its circulating supply is 8,056,474 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DinoSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DinoSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.