Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) and Genesis Healthcare (OTCMKTS:GENN) Critical Contrast

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) and Genesis Healthcare (OTCMKTS:GENN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Diversicare Healthcare Services has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genesis Healthcare has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.3% of Genesis Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of Diversicare Healthcare Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Genesis Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Diversicare Healthcare Services and Genesis Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversicare Healthcare Services 1.66% -29.08% 2.16% Genesis Healthcare -1.51% N/A -1.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diversicare Healthcare Services and Genesis Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversicare Healthcare Services $475.72 million 0.05 $5.16 million N/A N/A Genesis Healthcare $3.91 billion 0.01 -$58.96 million N/A N/A

Diversicare Healthcare Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genesis Healthcare.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Diversicare Healthcare Services and Genesis Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversicare Healthcare Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Genesis Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Diversicare Healthcare Services

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. provides post-acute care services. The firm offers services to patients and residents including skilled nursing, ancillary health care services and assisted living. It also provides long-term care centres and rehabilitative, nutritional, respiratory and other specialized ancillary services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy. In addition, the company offers other specialty medical services, such as physician, staffing, and other healthcare related services. As of December 31, 2020, it provided inpatient services through a network of approximately 341 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 24 states; and supplied rehabilitation and respiratory therapy to approximately 1,400 healthcare locations in 42 states, the District of Columbia and China. The company was formerly known as FC-GEN Operations Investment, LLC and changed its name to Genesis HealthCare, Inc. in February 2015. Genesis HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

