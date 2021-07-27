DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Holdings Raised by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 189.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,335 shares of company stock valued at $20,725,021. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.20. 7,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.12, a P/E/G ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $310.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.77.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.