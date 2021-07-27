Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%.

DORM stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.27. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,373. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

