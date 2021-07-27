Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%.

DORM stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.27. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,373. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

