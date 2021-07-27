Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.45. 76,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,862. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

