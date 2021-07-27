Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.16% of Dover worth $31,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dover by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DOV opened at $162.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.78. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $101.54 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

