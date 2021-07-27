Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of Dover worth $31,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dover by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

DOV stock opened at $162.91 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $101.54 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

