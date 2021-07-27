Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.300-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69 billion-$7.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.52 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.00.

DOV traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $163.27. 25,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Dover has a twelve month low of $101.54 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

