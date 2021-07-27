Doximity, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on August 3rd (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity’s (NASDAQ:DOCS) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 3rd. Doximity had issued 23,300,000 shares in its public offering on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $605,800,000 based on an initial share price of $26.00. During Doximity’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. Doximity has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $68.71.

In other Doximity news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kevin Spain purchased 775,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

