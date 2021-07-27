Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Invests $843,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 273 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.4% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $934,954,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $102.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,597.00. 157,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,434.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,189.42.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

